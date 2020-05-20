Rangers Defender Attracting Interest From France

Follow @insidefutbol





Dijon have zeroed in on Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic as a potential addition in the forthcoming summer transfer window, according to the Glasgow Times.



Katic joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 from Croatian side Slaven Belupo for £2m and has enjoyed regular football at Ibrox.













The Croatian's performances with the Scottish side have now drawn the attention of Dijon, with the French side keen on the defender.



Dijon could offer Rangers a profit on the fee they paid to sign Katic, but it remains to be seen if the Gers will be willing to do business.





Rangers have Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Filip Helander as other options at centre-back.







The 23-year old made 29 appearances for the Glasgow-based side this season, scoring three goals and picking up five yellow cards in the process.



Katic’s contract with the Gers runs through to the summer of 2023, placing the club in a strong position to dictate his future.





Dijon managed a finish of 16th in the French top flight this season, with the campaign brought to an early conclusion.

