Serie A Side Ready To Pounce For Marcelo Bielsa

Fiorentina are waiting to pounce if Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa becomes available this summer.



Bielsa took charge at Elland Road in the summer of 2018, but failed to guide the Whites back to the Premier League in his first season as boss.













This season the Argentine tactician has Leeds sitting top of the Championship table, but promotion is still not assured for the club.



If the campaign restarts then Leeds will have to see out their final nine games and remain in the top two, while if the season is incomplete, some Premier League sides are expected to argue the Whites should not be promoted.





Bielsa has been tipped to leave Leeds this summer if the club do not win promotion and, according to Italian daily L'Arena, Fiorentina are lying in wait.







If Bielsa departs Leeds then the Serie A side are ready to pounce to take him to Italy.



Fiorentina currently sit in 13th place in the Serie A standings after enduring a disappointing season so far, suffering defeat in ten of their 26 league games.





Bielsa could feel he has unfinished business in Italy after a spell at Lazio which lasted a matter of days and saw him take charge of no games.

