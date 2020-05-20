We’ll Be In Really Strong Position If League One Restarts – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes if the League One season resumes then his side will be in a strong position to go on a good run of form due to having players back fit.



The EFL has yet to set a date to restart the season and it is unclear whether League One will be able to be played to a finish.













Ipswich had been in the promotion mix until a form collapse in recent months and Lambert believes that his side suffered badly from injuries, not least by seeing their attacking options reduced.



If League One returns then Lambert will be able to call upon his injured stars and as a result he believes that it should be possible for Ipswich to go on a good run of form.





However, the Scot insists that Ipswich will lose a vital benefit in their home games, due to having to play behind closed doors.







Lambert explained on Keys & Gray: "We were top of the league at the end of January and the lads were flying.



"We lost Kane Vincent-Young, the right-back, which was a real blow to us; he was in really good form at that time. We lost three strikers at one point and that kind of comes back and hurts you.





"We've got the expectancy level and whether the pressure was starting to get to everybody that were Ipswich flying and top of the league and things weren't going the way we'd started the season.



"But once we get everybody back fit, and they will all be back fit whenever it is, if we've got to play the games, we've got eight games left, five at home [but] you've not got home advantage anymore because the crowd is not there, but we will be in a really strong position when everybody's back fit.



"And we have to make a run at it.



"The form just hasn't really been good enough from January until March", the Ipswich boss added.



Ipswich currently sit tenth in the League One table and are seven points off the final playoff spot.

