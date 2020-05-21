Arsenal and Everton Open Talks Over Landing Midfielder, Poised For Transfer Battle

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton have kicked off talks with Juventus in a bid to sign Adrien Rabiot, it has been claimed in France.



The French midfielder has been declared surplus to requirements for the 2020/21 campaign by Juventus and the Italian giants are keen to offload him when the transfer window opens.













They have decided to bring Rabiot's stay in Turin to an end and the former Paris Saint-Germain man is set not to be short of options.



Arsenal and Everton are both admirers of Rabiot and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, they have now started negotiations with Juventus.





It is claimed that Arsenal are excited by the idea of slotting Rabiot into their midfield set-up at the Emirates Stadium.







Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is also keen to land Rabiot and knows all about the Frenchman's qualities through his time coaching PSG.



The Premier League pair look set to have to battle each other for Rabiot and the final fee for the midfielder is expected to go above €30m.





The 25-year-old has made 17 appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, but has not registered an assist or hit the back of the net.

