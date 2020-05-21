Claim From Belgium On Status of Rangers’ Ianis Hagi Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are putting the finishing touches to the permanent signing of Ianis Hagi from Genk.



Hagi made the switch to Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and quickly made an impact in a light blue shirt.













The loan deal contains an option to buy set at €5m and it was recently claimed that the Gers are discussing the structure of the payments with Genk, as they pull the trigger on the clause.



Now Rangers are working out the very final details of the transfer, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





Hagi has done enough in his loan spell at Rangers to convince the club to want to keep hold of him.







The Romania international will be thrown into the thick of a bid to stop Celtic winning another Scottish top flight title next season.



Genk splashed the cash to sign Hagi last summer, but the midfielder failed to live up to expectations in Belgium.





He will be looking to kick on with his career at Ibrox after Rangers officially push his capture over the line.

