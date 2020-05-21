XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

21/05/2020 - 14:50 BST

Claim From Belgium On Status of Rangers’ Ianis Hagi Swoop

 




Rangers are putting the finishing touches to the permanent signing of Ianis Hagi from Genk. 

Hagi made the switch to Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and quickly made an impact in a light blue shirt.  


 



The loan deal contains an option to buy set at €5m and it was recently claimed that the Gers are discussing the structure of the payments with Genk, as they pull the trigger on the clause.

Now Rangers are working out the very final details of the transfer, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.
 


Hagi has done enough in his loan spell at Rangers to convince the club to want to keep hold of him.



The Romania international will be thrown into the thick of a bid to stop Celtic winning another Scottish top flight title next season.

Genk splashed the cash to sign Hagi last summer, but the midfielder failed to live up to expectations in Belgium.
 


He will be looking to kick on with his career at Ibrox after Rangers officially push his capture over the line.
 