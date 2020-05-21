Napoli Trying To Land Liverpool Target For Below Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are trying to convince Werder Bremen to sell Liverpool target Milot Rashica, with the Italian side stepping up efforts to snap up the winger.



Rashica has caught the eye with his performances for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and Jurgen Klopp has been heavily linked with wanting to take him to Anfield.













The wide-man has a release clause in his Werder Bremen contract set at €38m, meaning the German side could be powerless to resist his departure.



However, Napoli want to sign Rashica for less than the clause amount and are trying to convince Werder Bremen to do business, according to Italian outlet Gonfia La Rete.





The Serie A side want Werder Bremen to agree to sell Rashica for not more than €30m.







Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been tracking the 24-year-old for the last three years and is a big admirer of his abilities.



He all but signed Rashica from Dutch side Vitesse for €8m, but the player's lack of an EU passport scuppered the move.





Werder Bremen snapped up Rashica from Vitesse in the 2018 January transfer window and he has kicked on in Germany.

