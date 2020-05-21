Not Had Much Contact With West Ham – Hammers Star Out On Loan Playing Waiting Game

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Sead Haksabanovic has admitted he is waiting to see what plans the club have for him, as he approaches the end of his loan spell.



Haksabanovic is currently on loan back in his native Sweden with IFK Norrkoping, but the deal expires at the end of June and there has been speculation over his future.













However, the attacker has conceded that he is not sure what the future holds as he has not yet had much contact with West Ham, something he feels is understandable given the current circumstances.



"It is pretty much up to West Ham what they have planned for me", Haksabanovic told Swedish outlet NT.





"They have their problems there with the virus, so we haven't had much contact."







And he added: "We'll see what happens."



IFK Norrkoping are interested in making sure they can keep hold of Haksanbanovic, but are yet to make a bid or speak to West Ham about a new loan deal.





It has been claimed it could take a bid of around £1m to sign Haksabanovic from West Ham this summer.



The new Swedish Allsvenskan season has yet to start, with no word on when games might yet be played.

