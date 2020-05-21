Serie A Side Cool Interest In Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have cooled their interest in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi, despite the Gers being willing to sell him for a quick profit, it has been claimed in Italy.



Hagi arrived at Ibrox in January this season on a six-month loan deal from Belgian side Genk, which included an option to buy for the Gers at the end of the loan period.













Rangers are now in the process of finalising the permanent transfer of Hagi for a fee of €5m, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they would be prepared to sell him for €10m.



Lazio have been showing interest in the Romania international.





However, they have now cooled their interest in Hagi due to Rangers' €10m price tag.







Genk forked out in the region of €8m to sign Hagi last summer, but the midfielder failed to impress at the Belgian outfit.



Hagi made seven appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this season, registering a goal and an assist.





Rangers finished the season in second place after the Scottish football authorities declared the season to have finished, awarding the title to the Gers' rivals Celtic.

