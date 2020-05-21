XRegister
21/05/2020 - 16:09 BST

This Is Why – Former Bayern Munich Star On Jurgen Klopp Being Coaching Role Model

 




Former Bayern Munich winger Danijel Pranjic has revealed that he will move into coaching as he bids to stay in the game and, despite having worked with coaches such as Louis van Gaal, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is his role model.

Pranjic has played for a host of clubs in his career, most notably for German giants Bayern Munich from 2009 to 2012, where he worked under Van Gaal and Jupp Heynckes.  


 



The former Bavarian star now plies his trade in Cyprus’ second division, turning out for Ayia Napa, whom he joined in the summer of 2019.

The ex-Croat international claims he is still fit and wishes to continue playing football a little while longer, despite being 38 years old.
 


However, Pranjic insists he cannot live without football and admits he is set to switch to the dugout by going into coaching.



“I'm fit and I want to play a little more”, Pranjic told German magazine Sport Bild.

“Since I can't do without football, I would like to become a coach afterwards.”
 


Pranjic also revealed he has a clear idea of how he will approach coaching, with Liverpool boss Klopp his reference point due to his combination of an intense outlook with a dash of relaxation.

"He [Klopp] carries his players along because he combines tough discipline with a casual dose of being relaxed.”

Pranjic won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in his first season at the Allianz Arena, though he finished on the losing side in two Champions League finals, in 2010 and 2012.
 