Arsenal Target Moussa Diaby Admits Paris Saint-Germain Desire

Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, who has been linked with Arsenal, has admitted he is thinking about returning to former club Paris Saint-Germain in the future.



Diaby came through the youth ranks at PSG, but made the move to Leverkusen last summer and penned a five-year contract in Germany.













His recent exploits with the German club have seen him draw the attention of Arsenal, with the Gunners making an enquiry for the winger.



The 20-year old admits he moved to Leverkusen as he wanted more playing time, as his time at PSG was limited to making appearances from the bench.





"You cannot compare Leverkusen and PSG", he said on Telefoot. "I knew that I would have more time at Leverkusen than I had at PSG.







“Paris are the club at which I was formed. I am very grateful to them, but I had to leave Paris", he added.



However, despite leaving the Parc des Princes, the Arsenal target admits that he left PSG with the thought "that I will come back one day, but with a different status."





Diaby has shone with Leverkusen, making 20 Bundesliga appearances and scoring four goals. He admits though that he is always thinking of his international ambitions and is open to a bigger club.



"I always think of the French national team, as all young French do. And why not look for a bigger club like PSG?"



Leverkusen forked out €15m to sign Diaby and would likely want a big profit if they are to sell him.

