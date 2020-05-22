Everton and Southampton Target Stamps On Transfer Talk With Strasbourg Hope

Follow @insidefutbol





Mohamed Simakan, who has been linked with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, has dealt his suitors a blow by declaring his intention is to stay at Strasbourg.



Simakan burst on to the scene at Strasbourg this season, with his impressive performances for the French side drawing the attention of clubs from the Premier League.













The 20-year old defender made his debut at the start of this season against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in a Europa League qualifying encounter and kicked on from there.



Strasbourg could have found it difficult to keep hold of the talented young centre-back if clubs such as Everton and Southampton came calling, but Simakan has now boosted their hopes.





He insists he wants to stay put in an effort to continue his momentum.







“Now we will have to continue this momentum into my second season”, Simakan told Telefoot.



“Will it be at Strasbourg? Yes, I hope so.





“In any case, I am here and everything is fine at Strasbourg. The priority is to stay in Strasbourg.”



Strasbourg coach Thierry Laurey also recently admitted that he wants to keep hold of the in-demand defender.



"Today we have a coherent team so I don't want to let anyone go", the Strasbourg boss declared.



Simakan made 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season for Strasbourg, picking up four yellow cards in the process.

