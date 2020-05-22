Felt Very Safe – Everton Star Pleased With Training Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Seamus Coleman has insisted he felt safe returning to training this week as the club prepare for the Premier League restart in June.



The Premier League was brought to a grinding halt in early March with the ongoing situation affecting every major European football league, as the players, managers and coaching staff stayed at home.













With plans to bring the Premier League back into action by next month, clubs are bringing their players back to their training facilities in small groups, as they look to raise their fitness levels.



Coleman, 31, believes Everton have taken all the precautions necessary to stop the players from contracting the virus.





The Toffees have pulled out all the stops to make the training sessions feel as safe as possible, according to Coleman, who insists he felt safe working in small groups at Finch Farm.







“Even getting the kit ready on Tuesday night, you are excited to get back to work”, Coleman told Everton’s official site.



“It’s probably the longest I’ve been away from Finch Farm.





“Driving through [the gates] was a great feeling but it’s definitely a little bit different.



“The club has taken all the precautions needed.



“We were in small groups and it felt very safe.



“They told us that would be the case but when you got there, you could see the work that has been put in to make it as safe as possible.”



Coleman has served the Toffees for eleven years since moving to the club in 2009, making over 290 appearances.

