For Several Reasons – Chelsea Star Keen To Continue Roma Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Davide Zappacosta has stressed his desire to remain at Roma, after an injury disrupted loan spell with the Giallorossi, who he joined from Chelsea.



The defender linked up with Roma on loan last summer, but has made just one appearance for the Serie A giants after suffering from injuries.













It has been suggested that he could remain at Roma and the Chelsea man is keen to continue his adventure in the Italian capital as he seeks to show just what he can do but was denied the chance to.



"I would love to stay at Roma for several reasons", he was quoted as saying by Italian daily Il Tempo.





"The main reason is to demonstrate to the public, to my team-mates and to the management who I am."







Zappacosta insists he has worked hard on his recovery and is close to being ready to jump back into action, having reached a level of 90 per cent.



"I have trained a lot and I made many sacrifices to be available at the start of the championship", he explained.





"I think I am at a good 90 per cent in terms of my condition, so I think I am available for the start of the season."



Serie A is aiming to complete the current campaign and will send their proposal for just how to do so to the Italian government by 28th May.

