I’d Have Liked Farewell Game – Departing Rangers Star

Departing Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has admitted he would have liked to play a farewell game at Ibrox to thank the fans and staff at the club for their support, before he leaves when his contract expires.



Halliday is one of six players at the club who will become free agents when their contracts expire this summer, with Rangers choosing not to renew them.













The 28-year old joined the Gers in the summer of 2015 after impressing Mark Warburton on trial and has turned out 152 times in a light blue shirt.



The self-confessed Rangers fan admits he wanted to continue his stay at the club and revealed there were times when a contract extension looked like a possibility, with the midfielder insisting there is no resentment from his side towards the club after the Gers decided to not offer an extension.





Halliday stressed the hardest part is being deprived of the opportunity to say goodbye to his team-mates, admitting he would have liked to leave the club by playing a farewell game at Ibrox, thanking the fans and coaching staff for their support.







“Obviously, I wanted to stay and there were times when it looked like there might be a contract on the table but, regardless, I’ve got no bitterness”, Halliday told The Athletic.



“The most difficult part for me is that I won’t get a chance to say goodbye to the players and the people at the training ground who I’ve built a really good relationship with.





“It would have been nice to play a game at Ibrox and thank them for everything they’ve given to me.



"They’ve been unbelievable with me and I’m going to miss them.



"Unfortunately, it’s just the way of the world just now and there are people more struck by this than I am. I’m just the wee boy who cried wolf.”



Halliday managed to make six appearances for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership this season, registering a sole assist.

