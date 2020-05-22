In My Opinion – Rangers Academy Coach Indicates Further Step Needed For Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers head academy goalkeeping coach Graeme Smith has indicated that Robby McCrorie will need to head out on another loan next season to bolster his experience and hopes of making the grade at Ibrox.



McCrorie spent the first half of the season on loan in the Scottish Championship at Queen of the South, before plying his trade in the second half of the campaign at Scottish Premiership side Livingston.













He was featuring on a regular basis in the top flight for Livingston before the campaign was brought to an early close.



Smith believes the Gers talent must keep playing regular football to continue his development and is of the view that the Livingston spell was beneficial for him.





The goalkeeping coach head explained McCrorie needs to gain more experience in the top tier and show his worth to the Gers staff and manager before he can challenge for a back-up spot at Ibrox.







“In my opinion Robby must continue to play regularly at his current age and stage of development”, Smith said in a Q&A.



“He was learning to be consistent at a good level in the SPL but that has ended unfortunately.





“If he can gain more experience at that level and show he is capable of performing consistently over a longer period, the natural next challenge/progression is that he can remain in the building and challenge for the back-up spot – if that is where the manager sees him at that time.”



McCrorie made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Livingston before the top tier was deemed to have finished.

