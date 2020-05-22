Leeds United Sticking With Pre-Identified Transfer Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not changed their transfer targets despite the suspension of football and its expected financial effects, according to The Athletic.



The Yorkshire giants are sitting inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship table and are hoping to be playing Premier League football next season.













Regardless of which league Leeds are playing in next season they are likely to be doing so behind closed doors.



However, despite the financial effects that the suspension of football and its changed landscape are set to have, Leeds have not yet made any changes to their list of transfer targets.





Leeds will hope to be preparing to make additions to a squad to compete in the Premier League, but they are already committed to several deals.







Helder Costa will join permanently from Wolves for £15m, while Jean-Kevin Augustin will cost over £15m to sign from RB Leipzig.



The club are expected to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Jack Harrison on permanent deals, from Lorient and Manchester City, respectively.





It is unclear what transfer budget Leeds might have available to make further additions if they are playing Premier League football in 2020/21.

