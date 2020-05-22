Out-of-favour Southampton Star Not Giving Up On Premier League Dream

Follow @insidefutbol





Wesley Hoedt, who is set to look for a permanent exit from Southampton this summer, has revealed he would like to play in the Premier League again at some point.



Southampton loaned the out-of-favour centre-back to Royal Antwerp in Belgium last summer, with the loan also containing an option to buy set at €8m.













After his loan deal was cut short due to the end of the Belgian Pro League, the 26-year old began training at his former club AZ Alkmaar to maintain his fitness levels.



The former Lazio man is focused on moving back to one of the biggest leagues in Europe and readily admits another stint in the Premier League is a goal in the future.





Hoedt, despite putting a move to AZ out of the picture, insists he does rate the Eredivisie though.







“It is definitely my ambition to return there [to the Premier League]. And Antwerp have an option to buy me”, Hoedt told Dutch broadcaster NOS.



“I am very grateful to AZ for the fact that I can participate in training, but it should not be the approach to return at the moment.





“The Eredivisie is getting stronger and you shouldn't exclude anything, but I have played in Italy, England and Spain and I prefer to return to one of the five major leagues.



"We'll see."



Hoedt made 21 league appearances for Antwerp this season, picking up five yellow cards in the process.

