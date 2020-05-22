Tottenham Star Tipped To Have To Prove Point In Coming Weeks Or Exit Door Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur could offload Juan Foyth if he cannot convince boss Jose Mourinho of his qualities over the coming weeks, according to football.london.



Spurs have started to bring their players back to Hotspur Way to train in small groups and Mourinho is set to assess how they perform after a period of individual training.













Young defender Foyth has been the subject of transfer speculation and it is claimed that he will need to take his chances over the coming weeks to show Mourinho he should have a future at the club.



If Foyth cannot convince Mourinho of his qualities then he could be offloaded by the north London club.





Tottenham beat off competition from Paris Saint-Germain to snap up Foyth from Argentine side Estudiantes.







He landed at the club on a five-year contract in the summer of 2017, but has failed to establish himself in the side.



Foyth has though made progress at international level and now has nine caps for his country under his belt.





He was recently linked with a switch to Spanish giants Barcelona and it remains to be seen what other clubs might move for him if Tottenham make him available.

