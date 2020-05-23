XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

23/05/2020 - 16:17 BST

Everton Issue Transfer Ultimatum, Want Answer On Offer For 20-Year-Old

 




Everton have handed Barcelona a transfer ultimatum after submitting an offer for Jean-Clair Todibo. 

The Toffees want to snap up the 20-year-old defender, who is on loan in Germany at Schalke, and have been holding talks with Barcelona.  


 



They have now slapped in a proposal of €22m plus a further €3m in bonus payments and have handed Barcelona an ultimatum, according to Catalan daily Sport.

Everton want Barcelona to provide an answer to their offer over the coming days or they will withdraw the bid. 
 


Barcelona understand that Everton's offer for Todibo is an attractive one, however they have been waiting to see whether the player could be involved in a deal with an Italian side.



The Spanish giants have ongoing talks with both Inter and Juventus and feel that if deals with either club happen then they could obtain a greater economic benefit from Todibo being involved.

Everton's ultimatum though could move Barcelona into action and it is claimed next week will be key for the defender's future.
 


Todibo, 20, is expected to be in action for Schalke in the Bundesliga against Augsburg on Sunday, as German clubs continue their attempts to complete the season.
 