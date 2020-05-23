Galatasaray Planning For Next Term Without Celtic And Rangers Linked Florin Andone

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray are planning for the 2020/21 campaign without Florin Andone, who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers, in a sign the Romanian will not remain in Turkey.



The Romania international is currently on loan in Turkey from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for the season.













He has been injured, but is expected to be fit and ready to go for the final stretch of the Turkish Super Lig season, due to the pause.



However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, the club have all but acknowledged that Andone will not be in Istanbul next season as they are planning without him for the new campaign.





He has been linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, with the Glasgow pair claimed to be admirers of his abilities, and Galatasaray will not attempt to keep him.







Andone has made just eleven appearances for Galatasaray over the course of the season, scoring three goals.



It is claimed that Galatasaray have already informed Brighton that they will not look to keep hold of the Romanian this summer.





Andone has a contract at Brighton which is due to run until the summer of 2023.

