He’s Devastating – In-Demand Marash Kumbulla Admits Virgil van Dijk Admiration

Everton target Marash Kumbulla has revealed his admiration for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, dubbing the Dutchman "devastating".



Kumbulla, 20, has been turning heads with his accomplished performances in defence for Hellas Verona in Serie A.













He has been linked with a host of top clubs, including Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, and if a move to Goodison Park goes through then he would be coming up against someone he hugely admires in the shape of Van Dijk.



While also rating Stefan de Vrij and Sergio Ramos amongst the best centre-backs in the world, he thinks Van Dijk is incredible in the air.





"Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, De Vrij", he told Sportweek when asked who the top three defenders in the world are in his view.







"I like the physical strength of the first [Van Dijk]. He is devastating, especially in aerial duels."



Kumbulla has been tipped for big things, but believes he has one aspect he must work on.





"I have to improve with my left foot", he admitted.



And he rates his strengths as "concentration in the game, the attention I put into each ball and the determination."



It remains to be seen where Kumbulla will end up this summer, but he still has work to do this season, with Hellas Verona sitting in eighth in Serie A and dreaming of an unlikely finish in a Europa League spot.

