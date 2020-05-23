Huge Fall Since Leaving Liverpool – Andy Gray On Jordon Ibe

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight attacker Andy Gray feels Jordon Ibe has had a huge fall since he left Liverpool for Bournemouth for £15m.



The Cherries pounced to snap up Ibe for a club record fee in the summer of 2016, but he is set to depart on a free transfer this summer when his contract at Dean Court expires.













Ibe had been tipped for big things while at Liverpool, but struggled to live up to expectations on the south coast and will now look for the next step in his career.



Gray admits that Ibe was highly rated at Liverpool and stressed that the Reds wanted to make sure they had first refusal to re-sign him in the future.





And he feels that the 24-year-old has had a big fall in his fortunes in the game since he departed Anfield.







"It's a huge fall", Gray said on Keys & Gray.



"This young kid, he was so well thought of when he went to Bournemouth, I think Liverpool put a buy-back clause in because they thought he was going to reach heights; maybe not with them just then, but they wanted to have the ability to be first to buy him back.





"Let's just say they are not exercising that buy-back", the former Everton striker added.



Ibe, who managed 58 appearances for Liverpool over the course of his time at Anfield, turned out just twice in the Premier League for Bournemouth this season.

