I Want To Take Brighton Chance – Seagulls Attacker Not Thinking of Heading Home Yet

Viktor Gyokeres has put thoughts of a return to Sweden with Malmo out of his mind and admits he is focusing on taking his chance at Brighton & Hove Albion if it comes.



The 21-year-old forward is currently on loan at St Pauli in Germany's second tier as he bids to clock up first team experience and speed his development.













Gyokeres' performances have caught the eye of Swedish giants Malmo, who wanted to take him back to his homeland in January.



The attacker, though flattered, is not thinking about heading back to Sweden just yet and wants to grab any opportunity that he is given at Brighton.





"It is fun that such a big club in Sweden were interested in me, of course", he told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.







"It is always fun to hear that, but I am in Germany now. I want to do the best I can here and then I hope to do well at Brighton if I get the chance there."



He is not willing to rule out playing in Sweden's top tier Allsvenskan, but is not thinking about it at present.





"No, not right now [I am not thinking of the Allsvenskan].



"It is clear that I am not saying no to Sweden for all the future, but right now, I am aiming for something else", the Brighton talent added.



Gyokeres has been capped twice at senior international level by Sweden and joined Brighton in 2018 from IF Brommapojkarna.

