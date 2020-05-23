XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

23/05/2020 - 16:04 BST

Top Clubs Want Him, We Value Him At This – Hellas Verona Sporting Director On Everton Target

 




Hellas Verona sporting director Tony D'Amico has revealed the valuation his side have put on Everton target Marash Kumbulla and admits that top European clubs want him. 

Just 20 years old, the central defender has shone in a Hellas Verona side chasing a spot in the Europa League and is expected to be in demand in the summer.  


 



He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Lazio and Inter within Italy, and Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in England.

D'Amico has a valuation of Kumbulla that the club have settled on, but he insists it cannot be taken for granted that the defender is departing this summer. 
 


"He is strong. We value him at more than €25m", D'Amico told Sky Italia.



"He has had an amazing league season and there are top European clubs on him.

"He will have many requests. It is already happening today.
 


"But it is too early to talk about numbers. We have not said that he is leaving, there is still a long time."

The changed landscape of football has been tipped to have an affect on the transfer market this summer and all eyes will be on whether any club are prepared to offer Hellas Verona the amount they are demanding for Kumbulla.
 