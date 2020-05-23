Top Clubs Want Him, We Value Him At This – Hellas Verona Sporting Director On Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Hellas Verona sporting director Tony D'Amico has revealed the valuation his side have put on Everton target Marash Kumbulla and admits that top European clubs want him.



Just 20 years old, the central defender has shone in a Hellas Verona side chasing a spot in the Europa League and is expected to be in demand in the summer.













He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Lazio and Inter within Italy, and Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in England.



D'Amico has a valuation of Kumbulla that the club have settled on, but he insists it cannot be taken for granted that the defender is departing this summer.





"He is strong. We value him at more than €25m", D'Amico told Sky Italia.







"He has had an amazing league season and there are top European clubs on him.



"He will have many requests. It is already happening today.





"But it is too early to talk about numbers. We have not said that he is leaving, there is still a long time."



The changed landscape of football has been tipped to have an affect on the transfer market this summer and all eyes will be on whether any club are prepared to offer Hellas Verona the amount they are demanding for Kumbulla.

