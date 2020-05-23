Turkish Giants Plot Talks To Land Chelsea Star, Blues Could Have To Cut Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbache are plotting to hold talks with Chelsea over signing Michy Batshuayi and the Blues may be forced to drop their asking price for the striker.



Batshuayi is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are looking to ship him out when the transfer window swings open for business in the summer.













Several clubs have been linked with the striker and he has been offered to Fenerbahce by his agent Meissa N'diaye.



Fenerbahce are interested and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, will hold talks over potentially signing the hitman next week.





It is claimed that Chelsea value Batshuayi at between €7m and €8m, however Fenerbahce may, it is suggested, see scope to knock the price down due to the striker's poor performances over the course of the last 12 months.







He has had just 224 minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea so far this season, scoring once.



The Belgium international is soon to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Chelsea.





Batshuayi is likely to want to be playing week in, week out ahead of Euro 2021 next summer, but it is unclear if Fenerbahce can win the race for his signature.

