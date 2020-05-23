We Have To Fight Hard – West Ham Star Steeled For Restart

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has admitted that the Hammers will need to fight hard to maintain their Premier League status, but feels manager David Moyes has shown the team what is needed.



The Premier League is aiming to restart next month and play the campaign to a finish in behind closed doors games.













Moyes' Hammers sit in 16th place in the league table, but are only kept out of the bottom three by virtue of goal difference.



Ogbonna insists that West Ham are fully aware of the need to roll up their sleeves and fight hard to keep their top flight status, and believes Moyes has shown the Hammers the right way.





"We have to fight hard", Ogbonna told West Ham's official site.







"Since David Moyes came in we knew what we needed to do, and I think it was very important for us to step up.



"For him it wasn’t easy, when you come in and the team is struggling, and like he did before, he showed us what we needed to do to step up.





"I think we showed that and we were going in the right way; even though some results weren’t going our way, I think our performances were totally different. Everyone could see that.



"I think, over a long process, that will have an affect on the table – and on the pitch", the defender added.



Ogbonna, who has just turned 32 years old, made the move to West Ham from Italian giants Juventus in 2015 and has now made 152 appearances in total for the Hammers.

