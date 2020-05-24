Advisor of West Ham Linked Mario Gotze Speaking To Premier League Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Mario Gotze's advisor is holding informal talks with clubs from the Premier League, amid the attacking midfielder being linked with Everton and West Ham United.



The Germany international is leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer when his contract with the Bundesliga giants runs out.











It has been claimed that a move to another club within the Bundesliga has been ruled out by Gotze, with the player ready for an adventure abroad.



Everton and West Ham have both been linked with holding an interest in Gotze and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, his advisor Reza Fazeli is holding informal talks with English sides.





It is unclear who Fazeli is speaking to as he looks to find good options to put in front of Gotze.







Both AC Milan and Inter are rated as potential destinations for Gotze in Italy, while French side Nice have been linked with him.



Gotze has made 20 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions this season, scoring three times.





He was an unused substitute in Dortmund's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

