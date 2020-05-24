Ligue 1 Pair Talking To Agents of Everton and Newcastle Linked Wylan Cyprien

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon and Rennes are in talks with the representatives of Everton and Newcastle United target Wylan Cyprien, as they look to gain an edge in the transfer chase.



The midfielder's displays for Nice in the French top flight have seen a number of clubs tracking him, with Cyprien turning in figures of three assists and seven goals in Ligue 1 before the campaign was brought to an early close.













Cyprien has been linked with Premier League sides, in the shape of Everton and Newcastle, two clubs that are tipped to make additions in the summer transfer window.



However, they may need to act quickly as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Lyon and Rennes are now in active discussions with Cyprien's agents.





The pair are both looking at moving for Cyprien and are aware that he is close to entering the final 12 months of his Nice contract.







Cyprien, who scored against Rennes in Ligue 1 this season, missed the last part of the campaign due to a muscle injury.



The former France Under-21 international has now made almost 130 appearances in Ligue 1 and it remains to be seen if he wants to stay in the French top flight or try another league abroad.





He came through the youth ranks at Lens and was snapped up by Nice in 2016 for a fee of around €5m.

