Liverpool Star Rejects Contract Offer, Due For Medical At New Club This Week

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella is set to complete the formalities of a move to Ligue 1 side Nantes later this week.



The Spaniard, who came through the youth ranks at Valencia before moving to Liverpool, is out of contract at Anfield this summer.











Liverpool have offered him fresh terms to stay at the club, but the 23-year-old has decided to continue his career elsewhere.



He has opted for Nantes and, according to French daily 20 Minutes, will undergo a medical with the club on Wednesday.





If there are no issues with his medical tests then Chirivella will put pen to paper to a three-year contract at Nantes.







The midfielder has been won over by the Ligue 1 side and will look to kick on with his career in France.



Chirivella made three appearances in the FA Cup and three appearances in the EFL Cup for Liverpool this season.





In total the midfielder has had eleven senior outings for Liverpool, a total he now looks unlikely to add to as he heads for France.

