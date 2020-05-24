Steven Gerrard Needs To Win Trophy – Former Rangers Star Weighs In

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers player and assistant manager David Weir insists that Steven Gerrard badly needs to win a trophy as Gers boss.



Gerrard has now failed to win a domestic trophy during his first two seasons in charge at Ibrox; Rangers remain in the Europa League this term, but with the competition suspended it is unclear if it will resume.













The Gers went close in the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic and Weir thinks it is essential that Gerrard quickly takes that extra step and lifts a trophy with Rangers.



"Getting a trophy, I think that will be really important for Rangers moving forward", Weir was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





"I think he needs to win a trophy and that’s a really obvious thing to say.







"The first trophy is often the hardest, getting that first trophy under your belt.



"Whether it’s the cup or whatever it is, I just think that gives a bit of momentum and a bit of belief."





Rangers are set to come under intense pressure next season when they look to make sure they stop Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.



The Scottish giants have already started to reshape their squad with the releases of Jak Alnwick, Wes Foderingham, Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan, Jordan Rossiter and Jason Holt.

