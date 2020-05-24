Tottenham Hotspur Also Amongst Admirers of Young Serie A Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also showing interest in Everton target Marash Kumbulla, it has been claimed in Italy.



Kumbulla's performances for Hellas Verona in Serie A at the age of just 20 have seen a host of clubs looking at potentially signing him this summer.













Hellas Verona want above €25m to let him leave and Inter, Lazio and Napoli are keen to make sure he continues to play his football in Italy.



Everton have been linked with Kumbulla but, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, there are more clubs from the Premier League in the mix.





Both Tottenham and Manchester United are listed as admirers of the defender, while from Germany, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are keen.







A transfer scramble looks on the cards for Kumbulla, but Hellas Verona may be keen to keep hold of the centre-back.



Transfer values this summer are expected to be depressed by the current football landscape and it is unclear how much Hellas Verona could earn from selling Kumbulla this year.





Kumbulla's side currently sit in eighth place in the Serie A standings, with the league still hoping to play out the remaining games.

