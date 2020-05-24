Tottenham Hotspur On Potential Collision Course With PSG In Race For 24-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho holds a strong interest in Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne, something which could put the Premier League club on a collision course with Paris Saint-Germain.



Spurs are expected to look to strengthen their full-back options over the course of the summer transfer window and have been linked with PSG's Thomas Meunier.











PSG are set to let Meunier depart this summer when his contract expires and are looking at Atalanta defender Castagne as a possible replacement.



However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Tottenham boss Mourinho is also interested in Castagne.





The Portuguese is a firm admirer of the Belgian defender, who has shone at Atalanta, helping the Serie A side reach the Champions League quarter-finals and sit fourth in the league table.







If Tottenham do make a move for Castagne then it could put them on a collision course with PSG for his signature.



Atalanta are keen to keep hold of Castagne, though are willing to listen to proposals which meet their valuation of the 24-year-old.





The defender played the full 90 minutes in both of Atalanta's meetings with Manchester City in the group stage of the Champions League.

