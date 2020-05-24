XRegister
24/05/2020 - 14:51 BST

West Ham Linked Mario Gotze Set For Bundesliga Exit

 




Mario Gotze, who has been linked with Everton and West Ham United, will not stay in the Bundesliga following his release from Borussia Dortmund. 

The attacking midfielder's contract at the Ruhr giants expires this summer and the club are releasing him. 


 



He may make an attractive target for a number of clubs due to his free agent status in a summer transfer window which is likely to see sides watch their expenditure.

However, Gotze will not stay in the Bundesliga and will move abroad, according to German daily Bild
 


Gotze is likely to command a higher salary by leaving Germany and is also not keen to line up against Dortmund next season.



He has been linked with the Premier League, with Everton and West Ham mooted as two potential destinations for the 27-year-old.

Gotze featured for just over 500 minutes for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season and scored three goals, striking against Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim. 
 


The attacking midfielder has never played his club football outside Germany, but that looks set to change for the 2020/21 campaign.
 