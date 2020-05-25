Chelsea Not Planning Sporting Director Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are not looking to bring in a sporting director this summer, with the Blues happy with the current set-up at Stamford Bridge.



The club are operating without a dedicated sporting director, but do have former goalkeeper Petr Cech as technical and performance director.













Heading into the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Lille sporting director Luis Campos, but even if Spurs do make an appointment, Chelsea will not be following suit.



According to The Athletic, Chelsea have no plans to bring in a sporting director and the club feel their current set-up is working.





Chelsea are also intending to allow Cech time to grow in his role and gain experience, before they then expand his responsibilities.







It is unclear when the summer transfer window will open, but Chelsea are expected to look to make additions to their squad.



The club recently tied down striker Olivier Giroud to a new contract, however several players could leave, including Willian, who has an expiring contract, and out-of-favour striker Michy Batshuayi.





Chelsea sit in fourth place in the Premier League and will be hoping to remain in a Champions League spot when the season restarts.

