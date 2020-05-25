Claim From Belgium: Star Completes Celtic Exit, Deal Done

Follow @insidefutbol





Eboue Kouassi has completed a permanent move to Genk from Scottish giants Celtic, according to Belgian daily Het Balang van Limburg.



Kouassi signed for Celtic for £3m in January 2017 from Russian side Krasnodar, but was unsuccessful in cementing a place for himself as a regular for the Celts.













The Hoops shipped him out on loan at the start of this year, with the Ivorian making the move to Belgian side Genk on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.



Kouassi has now signed a four-year deal at Genk after the club decided to sign the Ivorian to a permanent deal, with the move claimed to now be complete.





The 22-year old was initially brought on to replace the hole left by Sander Berge, who left in the same transfer window for Sheffield United, and team-mate Bryan Hynen who is out with a long-term injury.







Kouassi made four league appearances this season before the Belgian authorities declared the season would be cancelled in April and Club Brugge declared champions.



Genk finished the season in seventh place, helped by Kouassi.





He will be looking to kick on with his development in Belgium and aim to repay Genk's faith, turning the page on a tough spell at Celtic.

