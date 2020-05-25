Everton Opening Up To Star’s Departure Amid Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are opening up to letting Moise Kean return to Italy, with Roma looking to land him.



The Premier League side forked out €27.5m to land Kean from Italian champions Juventus last summer, but he has struggled to live up to his billing on Merseyside.













He has been linked with a quick return to Serie A, with Roma interested in adding him to their attacking options for the 2020/21 campaign.



Everton are now opening up to the idea of loaning Kean to Roma with an option to buy set at between €20m and €25m, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





It is claimed that Everton are aware they will not be able to recoup the sum they spent to land Kean this summer and are ready to sanction a loan.







Everton have Kean under contract at Goodison Park for a further four years.



The 20-year-old has so far scored just once in the Premier League and will be looking to add to his tally if the league restarts as planned next month.





In Serie A, Kean has made 35 appearances, scoring eleven times, and was lauded as a bright prospect while on the books at Juventus.

