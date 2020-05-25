Newcastle United Could Make Takeover Announcement Within 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United could make an announcement about a takeover within the next 48 hours, according to Eurosport France.



A group including the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia has been looking to finalise a takeover of the St James' Park side.













The takeover could make Newcastle one of the richest clubs in world football overnight, but there have been concerns for the status of the deal.



The Premier League has been assessing the takeover before giving it the green light, but it now looks imminent.





It is claimed that there could be announcement about the takeover within the next 24 to 48 hours.







Newcastle are still unaware of when the Premier League will resume, but could have new owners in place by the time they next kick a competitive ball.



With the summer transfer window on the horizon it has also been speculated that the Magpies could spend heavily, taking full advantage of the need of some clubs for cash.





Questions also remain over whether the incoming owners will choose to stick with Steve Bruce as manager or look elsewhere.

