PSG Moving To Keep Teen Talent From Chelsea and Manchester City’s Clutches

Chelsea and Manchester City could be set to suffer disappointment in their interest in Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut.



The 17-year-old midfielder has gathered admiring glances from a host of Europe's biggest clubs and has drawn comparisons with Marco Verratti and Andres Iniesta.













Michut has shone for PSG's Under-17s side and, according to French daily Le Parisien, Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and Valencia have scouted him.



His non-professional contract runs until 2021, but PSG are looking to lock him down on a professional deal and, in a blow for his suitors, it is claimed he is likely to sign.





Discussions have started between PSG and the player's entourage, with a three-year deal on the table.







The midfielder's agent, Philippe Lamboley said: "We will see, but we hope to find a contractual agreement on an ambitious sporting project."



Seeing off interest in Michut would be a big boost for PSG, who have seen their young talents increasingly targeted by other clubs.





Michut has been capped by France at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, and PSG will hope to see him continue his development at the Parc des Princes.

