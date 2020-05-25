XRegister
25/05/2020 - 16:03 BST

PSG Moving To Keep Teen Talent From Chelsea and Manchester City’s Clutches

 




Chelsea and Manchester City could be set to suffer disappointment in their interest in Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut. 

The 17-year-old midfielder has gathered admiring glances from a host of Europe's biggest clubs and has drawn comparisons with Marco Verratti and Andres Iniesta.  


 



Michut has shone for PSG's Under-17s side and, according to French daily Le Parisien, Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and Valencia have scouted him.

His non-professional contract runs until 2021, but PSG are looking to lock him down on a professional deal and, in a blow for his suitors, it is claimed he is likely to sign. 
 


Discussions have started between PSG and the player's entourage, with a three-year deal on the table.



The midfielder's agent, Philippe Lamboley said: "We will see, but we hope to find a contractual agreement on an ambitious sporting project."

Seeing off interest in Michut would be a big boost for PSG, who have seen their young talents increasingly targeted by other clubs. 
 


Michut has been capped by France at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, and PSG will hope to see him continue his development at the Parc des Princes.
 