Want To Give Something Back – Jermain Defoe Looking To Pass On Knowledge

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is keen to transition into coaching after he hangs up his boots as he wants to give something back to the game, passing on his knowledge to the next generation.



Defoe is under contract at Rangers as a player until the summer of 2021, but is firmly in the twilight of his career.













The 37-year-old has been involved in holding video conferences with academy graduates at his former club Tottenham in recent weeks as he looks to pass on his knowledge.



Defoe, who has taken 18-year-old hitman Dapo Mebude under his wing at Rangers, is keen to move into coaching and start to give something back to the game.





"I want to give something back", Defoe told The Athletic.







"Managing, coaching, strikers' finishing.



"The satisfaction you'd get from seeing those boys go on and achieve great things in the game; I can imagine it must be such a good feeling."





Defoe's Rangers have finished second in the Scottish Premiership this season after the campaign was finished early.



The Gers will now look to prepare to go again next term as they try to stop Celtic retaining the league title.

