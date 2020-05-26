XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26/05/2020 - 16:33 BST

Leeds United, What A Club – Former White Thrilled With Approach

 




Former Leeds United midfielder Andy Couzens has saluted the Whites for their recent conduct, hailing the way they have handled the current situation.

Championship clubs have returned to training as the EFL look to try to play out the remaining games of the campaign, resolving promotion and relegation.  


 



If playing out the season behind closed doors proves to be something that a majority of clubs cannot support, the EFL will use a points per game model to settle the league.

The Peacocks though are in favour of deciding things on the pitch, a fact that pleases Couzens, who is full of praise for the way the club have conducted themselves.
 


Couzens indeed also took time to praise the Championship giants for being the first team to decide on a pay cut and having their players tested with the help of money from the chairman's pocket.



"Leeds United what a club", Couzens wrote on Twitter.

"The first thing they did before anyone else was for the players to take a cut to pay all the other staff. They were also the first to test their own players out of the chairman’s pocket.
 


"Now they want to play the season out even though the points-per-game basis would give them promotion."

Leeds have not played Premier League football since 2004, but will be hopeful that 2020 will see the club return to the top flight.
 