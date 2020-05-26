We’re Lucky To Have This – Celtic Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor believes the club are in a good place due to having a host of players on the books who truly understand what it means to play for the Bhoys.



The Hoops were recently awarded their ninth league title in a row after the rest of the season was cancelled by the Scottish authorities.













The Glasgow-side have dominated Scottish football in recent years and have a strong core of Scottish players, including Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths, Greg Taylor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest and McGregor himself, while they also have youngsters pushing to be involved.



Celts midfielder McGregor believes it is a big positive for the club that they have Scottish stars who know what it means to turn out for the Bhoys.





“The club are in a healthy manner the way they have so many homegrown young players that understand what it means to play for Celtic”, McGregor was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.







“I think the club are lucky in that sense in that they’ve found a right few good gems through the Academy and that’s helped the stability of the club over the past 10 years.”



The 26-year old also praised his team-mate Forrest for having a superb level of consistency in his displays.





Forrest celebrated Celtic’s ninth league title recently, as he along with club captain Brown, helped the the Bhoys accomplish the feat.



“Jamesy’s consistency levels over the nine years since he came into the first team has been incredible.”



“As a winger, their form tends to fluctuate in terms of beating people and things like that, but as James has got older, he’s got even better as well, more consistent.



“Nine times out of 10, he picks the right option, so that shows how hard he’s been working on his game as well, and his hunger as well to go for nine seasons in a row and play at a really top level.”



McGregor made 30 league appearances this season registering nine goals and seven assists, as he helped his side to lift the Scottish Premiership.

