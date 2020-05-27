Crystal Palace Starlet Attracting Interest From Abroad

Follow @insidefutbol





Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes are showing interest in Crystal Palace teen talent Jadan Raymond, who is set to see his contract at Selhurst Park expire in June, according to Sky Sports.



The Eagles have so far failed to agree a deal with the young midfield prospect, whose potential has been noted by several sides.













Raymond, a left footer, has played for England and Wales at youth international level and caught the eye with displays for England's Under-17s in the Syrenka Cup.



Benfica and Valencia have both previously been linked with Raymond and Crystal Palace could see him depart this summer.





Crystal Palace have not agreed a new contract with Raymond, despite efforts to do so, and he could depart at the end of June.







The Eagles would be due compensation of around £250,000.



Vitoria are now looking to tempt Raymond to continue his development in Portugal.





The Portuguese side added Marcus Edwards from Tottenham Hotspur and Easah Suliman from Aston Villa last summer in a sign they are aware of the English youth market.

