Inter Ready To Offer Serie A Stalwart To Win Race For Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa

Inter are eyeing offering Radja Nainggolan to Fiorentina as part of a deal to land Chelsea target Federico Chiesa.



Chiesa has gathered a group of admirers due to his performances in Italian football with Fiorentina and is expected to be a man in demand in the summer.













Premier League giants Chelsea have been linked with Chiesa, who has been learning English, while Inter are looking to keep the winger in Serie A.



Inter believe they may be able to gain an edge in the transfer scramble by including Nainggolan, who is on loan at Cagliari, in their proposal for Chiesa, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.





Inter are not planning to keep Nainggolan, with the experienced midfielder not in the club's plans for next season and feel he could be used to grab Chiesa.







Nainggolan has proved to be vital player for Cagliari this season, registering five goals and five assists in 21 Serie A appearances.



The Belgian midfielder is a Serie A stalwart and has never played his club football outside Italy.

