Sometimes Marcelo Bielsa Did Not Control His Impulses – Former Athletic Bilbao Star

Former Athletic Bilbao star Gaizka Toquero has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa used to celebrate some goals in training as much as crucial goals in games.



Bielsa made a big splash with Athletic Bilbao during his spell in charge of the club between 2011 and 2013.













The Argentine tactician led Athletic Bilbao to two cup finals, in the shape of the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, though came out on the losing side in both.



Toquero came off the bench in both finals and worked closely with Bielsa throughout the Argentine's time in charge at the San Mames.





He revealed that in training, Bielsa could sometimes not control his impulses and celebrated goals in the same way he would match-winning strikes.







"It is true that sometimes Bielsa did not control his impulses", Toquero was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



"I remember, for example. that when you scored a goal in training, he celebrated it as if the three points were at stake in an official match."





Athletic Bilbao put Manchester United out on their run to the Europa League final and Toquero admits that Bielsa was key in convincing the squad they could get past the Red Devils.



"Bielsa's Athletic exceeded all expectations.



"He made us think we could beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the last 16 and we did it."



The Spanish side beat Manchester United 3-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford and then won 2-1 in the second leg at the San Mames.

