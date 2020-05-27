We Believe We’d Have Beaten Rangers And Increased Lead – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic captain Scott Brown has insisted all the Bhoys stars we confident that they would have beaten rivals Rangers to move 16 points clear had the Scottish Premiership season not been put on ice.



The Scottish Premiership was brought to a halt in early March and eventually the decision was taken to end the season early and hand Celtic the title.













Rangers were left with a second place finish and a number of former Gers stars insisted that there was still an opportunity for the club to close the 13-point gap to Celtic.



However, Celts skipper Brown feels his team were progressing nicely over the course of the season and insisted the players were keen to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership table, which they are sure they would have done.





Brown feels his side would have got the better of their rivals in the derby had the game taken place, as he stated the Bhoys were in a great position at the time when the season was untimely called off.







“We were actually getting better and better as the season went on, and we wanted to extend our lead at the top”, Brown told Celtic’s official site.



“It was hard that the Friday before the Glasgow derby that the game was cancelled, because we were in a great position.





“If we’d have won that, we’d have gone 16 points clear and we believe we’d have done that.”



Brown admits he is disappointed at not getting the opportunity to play the rest of the games, but is however grateful to have enjoyed a successful season as he helped his side to lift the Premiership trophy, hailing the fans for their terrific support over the course of the season.



“We had Aberdeen in the semi-final, we were in great form, and it’s just a shame that we couldn’t have managed to squeeze that in as well.



“It is what it is, to be honest. We’ve had a great season, the fans have been phenomenal, they’ve backed us all the way, and this one is for them as well.”



Celts’ recent title triumph saw them win their ninth league title in a row and the Glasgow side will be looking forward to next season as they target an elusive tenth consecutive league title.

