West Ham Monitoring Midfielder But Behind AC Milan In Chase

West Ham United are keeping tabs on Tiemoue Bakayoko's situation, but may miss out on the midfielder as a return to AC Milan is increasingly on the cards.



The 25-year-old is on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco from Chelsea, having made the switch to the Stade Louis II last summer; he spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at AC Milan.













Bakayoko has been attracting attention from Paris Saint-Germain, but Chelsea's €35m asking price is prohibitive for the French giants.



The jury is out on where Bakayoko will end up, but according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, AC Milan are again keen on signing the midfielder and a new loan could happen.





West Ham are also claimed to be actively keeping tabs on the situation, but look behind AC Milan as a solution for the player this summer.







Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to add to his squad over the summer transfer window, while a switch to the London Stadium would let Chelsea view Bakayoko in a Premier League environment.



However, the 25-year-old enjoyed his stint in Italy with AC Milan and could prefer to return to Serie A.





He made 20 appearances for Monaco in Ligue 1 this season, helping the Stade Louis II outfit to finish in ninth spot.

