Arsenal Star’s Former Club Open To Re-signing Him But Key Hurdle To Overcome

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica are open to re-signing David Luiz from Arsenal, but the defender's salary could present a problem for the Portuguese giants.



Luiz currently plies his trade at Arsenal, having been snapped up by the Gunners last summer from Premier League rivals Chelsea on a one-year contract.













The Brazilian’s contract with the club included an option to renew the deal by another year should the Gunners choose to do so.



With Arsenal not holding any talks with the player to renew his current deal by a further year, the Brazilian could leave the Emirates for free at the end of the season.





Now Benfica have been alerted to the possibility that Luiz could be available and the club are open to him returning, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.







However, it is claimed that Benfica could have a problem affording Luiz, who currently earns €4m per year at Arsenal, a sum double the maximum wage the Portuguese giants pay.



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has praised Luiz for his versatility at the heart of defence, with the veteran centre-back one of the key players at the Gunners boss’ disposal.





Luiz has made 32 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions so far, accumulating four yellow cards while scoring two goals and registering one assist.

