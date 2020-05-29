Going Out On Limb Here – Former Rangers Star Makes Prediction About Gers Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has made a prediction about new permanent arrival Ianis Hagi for the upcoming season.



Hagi has just completed a permanent move to Rangers from Belgian side Genk after initially linking up with the Gers in January on loan.













The Romanian attacking midfielder made 12 appearances this season for the club, which included three goals and two assists in a light blue shirt.



Hagi scored a goal in the Scottish Premiership and two goals in the Europa League after his arrival at Ibrox, which were enough for the Gers to take up the option to buy following the end of his six-month loan deal.





Former Rangers midfielder Rae has predicted that the youngster will settle in well at Ibrox over the course of the upcoming season and further added that double figures in terms of goals can be expected from the attacking midfielder.







Rae said on the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup Facebook page: “He's still young. I think there were periods last year when you saw glimpses of his ability.



“I'm going to go out on a limb here – I think he will get in double figures comfortable next year.





"He can shoot with both feet, he's technically very good.



"I'll be interested to see where Steven [Gerrard] plays him, whether he plays him as a number 10, because he can play across the three, right, central [and left].”



Gerrard is tipped to add further to his squad over the course of the summer as he looks to form a side capable of stopping Celtic from winning another Scottish Premiership next term.

