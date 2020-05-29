He’d Be Happy To Stay If Offer Doesn’t Come – Former Rangers Man On Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Jonatan Johansson believes Gers star Alfredo Morelos will be happy to continue his stay at Ibrox if he does not seal a switch away in the summer.



Morelos has consistently been linked with clubs outside Scotland on the basis of his impressive form in a Rangers shirt.













Before the football landscape was changed it had been assumed clubs would knock on Rangers' door for the Colombia international in the summer transfer window.



Johansson feels Rangers will be obligated to let the striker go if the right kind of bid does come in for Morelos and knows the hitman is ambitious.





However, Johansson insisted the 23-year old loves to play Ibrox in front of the home fans and if a bid does not come in for him this summer, Morelos will be happy to continue his stay at the club.







“I think Alfredo is ambitious and any player has a price. Rangers will have a value for Alfredo and if that’s met, I’m sure Rangers would be happy to wish him well”, Johansson told BBC Sportsound.



“But the one thing I do know is that he loves to play for Rangers, he loves the fans and playing at Ibrox really excites him.





"So, if that bid doesn’t come then I think he would be happy to continue playing for Rangers in the coming season.”



Morelos has scored 77 goals and registered 29 assists in his 137 appearances for the club in all competitions.

