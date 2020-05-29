XRegister
29/05/2020 - 17:06 BST

Sheffield United Star Sure of Contract Resolution Soon

 




Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has indicated that a new contract at the club is only a matter of time.

The 29-year-old's current contract with the club expires at the end of next summer, but Sheffield United have already sat down with the player to discuss the possibility of an extension.  


 



That though happened before the unscheduled break, following which the discussions were put on hold after manager Chris Wilder expressed concern improving the terms of players at the time would not sit well.

However, Norwood is hopeful that his desire to stay put will be rewarded soon, given his commitment to the Blades and insists he does not want to go anywhere else.
 


“I’m sure there’ll be a resolution soon because the gaffer and the club know how I feel about this place", Norwood said in an interview with The Star.



“I don’t want to go anywhere else. Why would I want to go anywhere else?"

The midfielder joined Sheffield United initially on loan in 2018, a deal that was made permanent the following summer.
 


Norwood has appeared in 30 matches overall for Wilder's team this season, scoring three goals in the process, as the Blades have flourished in the Premier League..
 